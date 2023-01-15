Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy.

Low temperatures for Jan. 15, 2023 CBS

Hour by hour for Jan. 15, 2023 CBS

Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature wof 36 degrees.

Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees.

Day planner for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 CBS

Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday.

Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend.

7-day forecast for Jan. 15, 2023 CBS