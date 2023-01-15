Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. 

Low temperatures for Jan. 15, 2023
Hour by hour for Jan. 15, 2023
Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature wof 36 degrees. 

Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. 

Day planner for Jan. 16, 2023
Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. 

Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend. 

7-day forecast for Jan. 15, 2023
Robb Ellis
First published on January 15, 2023 / 5:17 PM

