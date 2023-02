CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mild dry weather pattern continues for the Chicago area.

Sunday night brings increasing clouds and a low temperature of 31 degrees.

Low temperatures Feb. 19, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Feb. 20, 2023 CBS

Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.

Rain is likely on Wednesday, followed by windy conditions on Thursday.

7-day forecast CBS