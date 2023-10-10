Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago weather forecast hour by hour for October 10

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A partly sunny day is ahead.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for October 10.

Interactive Weather Radar

<script src="https://widgets.media.weather.com/wxwidget.loader.js?cid=934888385" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-2"></script>Interactive Weather Radar <script src="https://widgets.media.weather.com/wxwidget.loader.js?cid=934888385" type="text/plain" class="optanon-category-2"></script> <style> wx-widget, .wx-map-container-defaults > div { z-index: 0; } wx-widget[type="search"] { z-index: 1; } .wx-map-container-defaults { height: 500px; } </style> <wx-config iconsurl="/assets/local/weather/icons/" latitude="41.878114" longitude="-87.629798" theme="light-gray" ></wx-config> <wx-widget type="map" mapid="0001" memberid="1423" zoomlevel="8" group="true" theme="blue"></wx-widget>GO (CBS)-- 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 5:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.