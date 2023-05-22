Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs to reach into the low 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The short term calls for a warm up Monday and Tuesday as highs reach into the lower 80s for the Chicago area.

There may be a hazy look to the sky to start the workweek due to smoke from the wildfires, however, most of that will reside across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

A cold front will cross the area Tuesday night. This will pull a cooler air mass overhead for the middle of the week. The front comes through dry. Then another dry ridge of high pressure builds across our region.

There will be a gradual warm up into the holiday weekend.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Fair skies. LOW 55.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine. HIGH 78. Cooler lakeside.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH 82.

