By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs to reach into the low 80s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs to reach into the low 80s 02:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The short term calls for a warm up Monday and Tuesday as highs reach into the lower 80s for the Chicago area. 

There may be a hazy look to the sky to start the workweek due to smoke from the wildfires, however, most of that will reside across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

A cold front will cross the area Tuesday night. This will pull a cooler air mass overhead for the middle of the week. The front comes through dry. Then another dry ridge of high pressure builds across our region. 

There will be a gradual warm up into the holiday weekend.

FORECAST: 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Fair skies. LOW 55.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine. HIGH 78. Cooler lakeside.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH 82.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

