Chicago First Alert Weather: fog and rain linger tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poor visibility Tuesday afternoon due to fog. Warm air from the south keeps creeping closer as a stationary front starts lifting northward.

Showers have developed along the front, with a few thunderstorms far west. Temperatures range from 40 degrees near the Wisconsin state line to the lower 60s south of I-80.

There's enough instability due to the temperature contrast and the lifting of the front to touch off a few storms this afternoon. Otherwise, fog & drizzle linger tonight.

Colder air moves in tomorrow to create wet snowflakes the next two days.

TONIGHT: DRIZZLE & FOG. LOW 37.

WEDNESDAY: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES. HIGH 38.

THURSDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 35.

