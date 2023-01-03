Chicago First Alert Weather: fog and rain linger tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poor visibility Tuesday afternoon due to fog. Warm air from the south keeps creeping closer as a stationary front starts lifting northward.
Showers have developed along the front, with a few thunderstorms far west. Temperatures range from 40 degrees near the Wisconsin state line to the lower 60s south of I-80.
There's enough instability due to the temperature contrast and the lifting of the front to touch off a few storms this afternoon. Otherwise, fog & drizzle linger tonight.
Colder air moves in tomorrow to create wet snowflakes the next two days.
TONIGHT: DRIZZLE & FOG. LOW 37.
WEDNESDAY: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES. HIGH 38.
THURSDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 35.
