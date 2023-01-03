Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: fog and rain linger tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Poor visibility Tuesday afternoon due to fog. Warm air from the south keeps creeping closer as a stationary front starts lifting northward. 

visibility-adi.png
CBS

Showers have developed along the front, with a few thunderstorms far west. Temperatures range from 40 degrees near the Wisconsin state line to the lower 60s south of I-80. 

temperature-region.png
CBS

There's enough instability due to the temperature contrast and the lifting of the front to touch off a few storms this afternoon. Otherwise, fog & drizzle linger tonight. 

skycast-tonight.png
CBS

Colder air moves in tomorrow to create wet snowflakes the next two days.

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS

TONIGHT: DRIZZLE & FOG. LOW 37.

WEDNESDAY: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES. HIGH 38.

THURSDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 35.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-13.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:28 PM

