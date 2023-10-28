Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler days ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler days are ahead for the Chicago area with a few chances for rain and snow, but nothing to get excited about.

Showers are likely Saturday night, and low temperatures will reach 40 degrees.

Sunday brings rain, especially during the afternoon. Expect a high temperature of 45 degrees.

Temperatures continue to dip through Halloween, when highs will only reach the 30s and a chance of snow showers visits the forecast briefly. However, little to no impact is expected.

Then expect sunshine and a slow warmup for the end of the week.

