Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More clouds than sun are in store for the Chicago area for a few days, and temperatures will remain cool.

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 34 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies again Sunday and a high temperature of 47 degrees.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer next week but not by much. The 60s return Thursday and Friday.

