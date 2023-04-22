Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More clouds than sun are in store for the Chicago area for a few days, and temperatures will remain cool.
Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 34 degrees.
Expect mostly cloudy skies again Sunday and a high temperature of 47 degrees.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer next week but not by much. The 60s return Thursday and Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.