Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  More clouds than sun are in store for the Chicago area for a few days, and temperatures will remain cool. 

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 34 degrees. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies again Sunday and a high temperature of 47 degrees. 

Temperatures will be a bit warmer next week but not by much. The 60s return Thursday and Friday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 4:13 PM

