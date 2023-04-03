Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues, but severe storm threat returns Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild weather has returned to the Chicago area through Wedensday. Strong storms could be possible again on Tuesday.
Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 44 degrees.
Expect showers in the afternoon and evening Monday. High temepratures will reach 61 degrees.
Storms will arrive late in the day and could be severe Tuesday.
Temperatures remain mild through Wednesday and then cool for Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.