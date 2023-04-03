Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues, but severe storm threat returns Tuesday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues, but severe storm threat returns Tuesday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues, but severe storm threat returns Tuesday 03:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild weather has returned to the Chicago area through Wedensday. Strong storms could be possible again on Tuesday. 

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 44 degrees. 

Low temperatures Sunday
Low temperatures Sunday CBS
Day planner Monday
Day planner Monday CBS

Expect showers in the afternoon and evening Monday. High temepratures will reach 61 degrees. 

Storms will arrive late in the day and could be severe Tuesday. 

Severe Storm Threat
CBS

Temperatures remain mild through Wednesday and then cool for Thursday. 

7-day forecast April 2, 2023
7-day forecast April 2, 2023 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 10:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.