Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold air continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air will stick around the Chicago area for a while, including a chance for stnow on Tuesday.

Expect Saturday night to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 25 degres.

Low temperatures for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 Low temperatures for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Day Planner for Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 CBS

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will reach 38 degrees.

A chance of rain and snow returns on Tuesday, but amounts look very light (if any at all) and it looks to be a mix. Even colder air arrives Saturday.

Seven-day forecast for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. CBS