Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold air continues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air will stick around the Chicago area for a while, including a chance for stnow on Tuesday.
Expect Saturday night to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 25 degres.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will reach 38 degrees.
A chance of rain and snow returns on Tuesday, but amounts look very light (if any at all) and it looks to be a mix. Even colder air arrives Saturday.
