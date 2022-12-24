Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Wind chill advisory for Christmas morning

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday in most of the Chicago area. Wind chills in the advisory area could be as cold as -25 degree. Wind chills in Chicago will be between -10 to -20 tonight under a clear sky.

Expect increasing clouds for Christmas Day with temperatures in the single digits in the morning, then low teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero all day. A clipper system will increase clouds for Sunday evening, then increase snow chances Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall amounts will be from a dusting to as much as an inch. Highs on Monday will be in the low 20s.

Warming temperatures come next week, with above average highs starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s with rain chances late in the week. Rain chances continue into New Year's Eve with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and very cold. Low of 3° with wind chills of -10 to -25.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then partly cloudy by sunset. High 14° with wind chills of -1 to -10.
MONDAY: Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy and chilly. High 23°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

