Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 2 to 4 inches of snow expected

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 2 to 4 inches of snow expected
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 2 to 4 inches of snow expected 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties where 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, is expected. Areas north of the city can expect wet snow impacting morning commutes.  

ww.png

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties. Areas near the city can expect rain and sleet during the morning commute. 

ar-snowfall-forecast.png

Northwest Indiana commuters can expect rain and potentially freezing rain. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-48.png

Heavier precipitation is expected during the evening commute with a changeover to snow before the system wraps up Thursday night. Temperatures near freezing. 

Temperatures climb to the 40s by the weekend. 

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 5:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.