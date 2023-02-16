Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, 2 to 4 inches of snow expected

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties where 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, is expected. Areas north of the city can expect wet snow impacting morning commutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties. Areas near the city can expect rain and sleet during the morning commute.

Northwest Indiana commuters can expect rain and potentially freezing rain.

Heavier precipitation is expected during the evening commute with a changeover to snow before the system wraps up Thursday night. Temperatures near freezing.

Temperatures climb to the 40s by the weekend.