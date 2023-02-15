Chicago Weather Alert: Storms on the way

First Alert Weather: Rain, snow by Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty winds will finally relax later on Wednesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be dry heading into Wednesday night.

The next storm heads our way for the morning rush on Thursday. Light rain showers will mix with sleet as moisture increases.

The wintry mix changes to snow in the afternoon, especially far north and northwest of the city.

The best accumulation of three to five inches will be DeKalb, McHenry and Lake counties.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a light mix by daybreak. Low 32.

THURSDAY: Rain and sleet changes into snow. High 34. Falling temperatures.

FRIDAY: Chilly and sunny. High 26.

