Chicago Weather Alert: Snow showers Monday night for Northwest Indiana

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana from 6 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind Advisory is in place for Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties in Indiana starting at 4 p.m.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties in Indiana until Tuesday evening.

A cold and windy night is ahead, with most of the area at or below freezing by Tuesday morning. Rain and snow showers are likely tonight, but mainly for areas in Northwest Indiana.

Isolated locations in Porter and Jasper County may see as much as 3 inches of snowfall accumulation. Just flurries and patchy areas of light rain are expected in Chicago.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy, windy, and cold day.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s in the morning and 30s in the afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers will be possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana in Porter, Jasper and La Porte County.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. 

Sunny skies remain in the forecast through Saturday with warming temperatures through the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain and cooling temperatures return by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries possible, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. High 44°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48°

 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 2:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

