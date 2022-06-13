Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Monday afternoon

By Laura Bannon

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's heating up and storms are on the way. 

Monday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s. 

By the afternoon, storms develop bringing potential for damaging wind, hail and a tornado threat. 

A Heavy Advisory going into effect at noon for the entire area Tuesday and goes into Wednesday. Heat index values of 105 to 109 are expected.   

First published on June 13, 2022 / 4:59 AM

