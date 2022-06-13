Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's heating up and storms are on the way.
Monday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.
By the afternoon, storms develop bringing potential for damaging wind, hail and a tornado threat.
A Heavy Advisory going into effect at noon for the entire area Tuesday and goes into Wednesday. Heat index values of 105 to 109 are expected.
