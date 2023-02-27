Chicago Weather Alert: Low visibility as heavy rain hits Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday morning commuters be on alert as heavy rain hits the Chicago area.
CBS 2's Mobile Weather Lab captured low visibility on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway along with other roadways. Wet roadways are causing dangerous driving conditions.
Lightning near the downtown area may be impacting street lights. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates on the conditions.
Drivers should allow for extra time when heading out.
