Chicago Weather Alert: Low visibility as heavy rain hits Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday morning commuters be on alert as heavy rain hits the Chicago area.

CBS 2's Mobile Weather Lab captured low visibility on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway along with other roadways. Wet roadways are causing dangerous driving conditions.

Lightning near the downtown area may be impacting street lights. CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates on the conditions.

Busy Monday morning around Chicago. Rain and storms mainly in the morning, heavy at times with gusty winds. We're live now on @cbschicago, you can catch us 24/7 on CBS News Chicago here: https://t.co/r5HKFrznYQ pic.twitter.com/1HtdjCsBk8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 27, 2023

Drivers should allow for extra time when heading out.