Chicago Weather Alert: Several rounds of severe storms, damaging winds Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several rounds of severe storms are on the way.

Tuesday will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid 60s. The first round of storms arrive between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higher risks for severe weather along and east of I-55, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.

Scattered severe storms develop between 4p.m. and 10 p.m. Strong winds, flooding and tornado risks pose the biggest threats Tuesday.

Another round of storms arrive early Wednesday before tapering off. Storms could be severe.

Cooler weather in the 50s is expected for the rest of the week.