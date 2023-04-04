Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Several rounds of severe storms, damaging winds Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several rounds of severe storms are on the way. 

Tuesday will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid 60s. The first round of storms arrive between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higher risks for severe weather along and east of I-55, according to the National Weather Service. 

Storms could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.    

Scattered severe storms develop between 4p.m. and 10 p.m. Strong winds, flooding and tornado risks pose the biggest threats Tuesday. 

Another round of storms arrive early Wednesday before tapering off. Storms could be severe. 

Cooler weather in the 50s is expected for the rest of the week. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 5:12 AM

