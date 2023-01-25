Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Light snow Wednesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of mainly light snow Wednesday evening and overnight. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, minimal additional accumulations are expected, with less than an inch for most locations. The Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for all of northeastern Ilinois, including Chicago. The advisory remains in effect for counties near the lake in NW Indiana where lake effect snow is expected through the evening.

The exception is for parts of Northwest Indiana, where several inches of snowfall is possible due to lake effect. 

La Porte County could measure an additional 4 inches of snow through late Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast for Thursday, including during the morning commute. Up to an inch of additional accumulation is possible. 

A few passing light snow showers are expected on Friday with highs just above freezing. Minimal accumulations are expected.

Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for much of Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday. A few inches of accumulation is possible over the weekend. 

Highs will turn colder this weekend in the 20s, then to the upper teens by Monday.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulations expected, with the exception of lake effect snow for parts of Northwest Indiana. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy with scattered areas of light snow. High 32°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a few passing light snow showers. High 34°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 2:13 PM

