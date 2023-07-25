Chicago First Alert Weather: Air quality alert, sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday brings smoky sunshine.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued until midnight for northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 90s. Widely scattered storms develop tonight and linger into late Wednesday morning.

Smoky sunshine lingers for another day while temperatures and humidity increase. Additional storms are possible later in the day Wednesday.

Hot weather continues through Friday in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.