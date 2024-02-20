Watch CBS News
Warm conditions continue in Chicago, with some thunderstorms later this week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Breezy and warm for next three days in Chicago
Breezy and warm for next three days in Chicago 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Very warm conditions are expected to continue Wednesday with highs in the 60s

There will be developing showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Conditions will then be cooler but still above normal for Friday and Saturday.

Forecast Summary

The weather pattern will bring very warm conditions at times over the next several days. A surge of warmth is expected on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. This warmth is due to strengthening southerly winds bringing up warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. 

The warm spell will be interrupted Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, temperatures will cool to the 40s on Friday and Saturday. 

Another surge of warmth returns Sunday into early next week. This will bring highs back to near 60 by Monday along with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds & breezy. Low 39. 

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. High 60. 

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. High 53. 

First published on February 20, 2024 / 3:49 PM CST

