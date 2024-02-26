Watch CBS News
Chicago gets warm conditions for severe weather

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

Get ready for weather whiplash, Chicago
Get ready for weather whiplash, Chicago 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area already broke the old weather record for Monday. 

O'Hare International Airport was 70 degrees as of 3 p.m. and the temps could still go higher. The old record for this day is 64 degrees from 2000. 

Tuesday is expected to break another record with a warm southwest flow bringing temperatures into the middle 70s.

A wave from the Plains will pass to the south Monday night, but a shower or stray rumble of thunder is possible in our area. It will be breezy and mild overnight.

A powerful cold front will cross our area Tuesday night. Late-day severe storms are possible, especially from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. 

Conditions are looking especially unstable east of I-55 and into northwest Indiana at that time. 

Temperatures will crash behind the front leaving snow showers and blustery conditions for Wednesday.

TONIGHT: BREEZY & MILD. STRAY STORM CHANCE. LOW 52.

TUESDAY: RECORD WARMTH WITH A HIGH OF 75. LATE-DAY STORM THREAT, ESPECIALLY IN THE EVENING.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32 WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

February 26, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

