Chicago gets warm conditions for severe weather

Get ready for weather whiplash, Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area already broke the old weather record for Monday.

O'Hare International Airport was 70 degrees as of 3 p.m. and the temps could still go higher. The old record for this day is 64 degrees from 2000.

Tuesday is expected to break another record with a warm southwest flow bringing temperatures into the middle 70s.

A wave from the Plains will pass to the south Monday night, but a shower or stray rumble of thunder is possible in our area. It will be breezy and mild overnight.

A powerful cold front will cross our area Tuesday night. Late-day severe storms are possible, especially from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Conditions are looking especially unstable east of I-55 and into northwest Indiana at that time.

Temperatures will crash behind the front leaving snow showers and blustery conditions for Wednesday.

TONIGHT: BREEZY & MILD. STRAY STORM CHANCE. LOW 52.

TUESDAY: RECORD WARMTH WITH A HIGH OF 75. LATE-DAY STORM THREAT, ESPECIALLY IN THE EVENING.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32 WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS.

