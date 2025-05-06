Watch CBS News
Chicago Urban League releases State of Black Chicago 2025 report

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The Chicago Urban League held its annual summit Tuesday to release its State of Black Chicago 2025 report.

The report focuses on ways to build Black wealth in Chicago, and looks at solutions to encourage public-private partnerships to fill the gap.

The report outlines areas in which to help increase Black prosperity in the city, like housing, education and the workforce.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at the summit, saying it's important to allow creativity and ensure people have the support to succeed.

"It is up to us to build a more equitable Chicago where future generations of Black Chicagoans have every opportunity to launch businesses and careers and invest in our city," he said. "And they have the ability to thrive."

For more information and to read the report, visit the Chicago Urban League's website

