Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Urban League hosts solar energy job fair at UIC

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Solar energy job fair at UIC
Solar energy job fair at UIC 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois' solar businesses are looking to fill dozens of jobs.

And on Wednesday, they're partnering with the Chicago Urban League for a job fair. Here's what you need to know.

It's from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at the UIC Student Center East in the Illinois room. They're looking for people interested in the state's growing solar industry.

Sunrun, Pivot Energy and Ailey Solar are just three of the 13 companies set to attend.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.