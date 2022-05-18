Chicago Urban League hosts solar energy job fair at UIC
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois' solar businesses are looking to fill dozens of jobs.
And on Wednesday, they're partnering with the Chicago Urban League for a job fair. Here's what you need to know.
It's from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. at the UIC Student Center East in the Illinois room. They're looking for people interested in the state's growing solar industry.
Sunrun, Pivot Energy and Ailey Solar are just three of the 13 companies set to attend.
