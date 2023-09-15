Chicago area United Auto Workers prepare for looming strike

CHICAGO (CBS) – The clock was ticking Thursday night as the deadline for the country's big three car companies and the United Auto Workers union to reach a deal to avoid a strike was not far away.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to UAW Local 551 members about what the developments mean for them.

For some of the second-generation auto workers who have been loyal to their craft for decades, they're ready to put up a fight in the impending strike.

"Oh, I wasn't build Ford tough. I was born Ford tough," said Preston Russell.

Thursday marked Russell's 45th work anniversary with Ford. His dad also worked for Ford.

But instead of building cars, he was building picket signs.

"We're only asking for what's owed us, what we deserve, and what will make our families comfortable," he said.

The UAW is asking for up to a 40% raise from Ford, GM, and Stellantis, the company that makes Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles. The three are all offering around half of that asking price: Ford has offered a 20% raise, GM offered 18%, and Stellantis offered 17.5%.

Also on the list of demands is a 32-hour work week, the return of pensions, and phasing out concessions made in 2008 when carmakers needed some help during the financial crisis.

"What their initial offer was, is to pay our hourly workers about $300,000 each, and to work four days. That would basically put our company out of business," said Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Russell said he's taken money out of his savings account ahead of the strike, which could last three months. Union workers like him are preparing for the long haul.

"Corporate greed is the problem. Our membership is fed up and fired up," said UAW President Shawn Fain.

Workers in the Chicago area don't expect to be the first ones to close. They expect the plants that manufacture engines and transmissions to shut down first. If the local plant can't get those parts, they can't make cars.