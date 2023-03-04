Chicago turns 186 today – Here's where to celebrate

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City of Chicago turns 186 years old today!

Chicago was incorporated as a city in 1837.

You can be part of the birthday festivities at the Chicago Food Stop at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

It will be decked out like a big birthday party and there are plenty of family-friendly activities.

At 11:30 a.m. visitors will sing "Happy Birthday" while 186 free slices of Eli's birthday cheesecake are handed out.

If cheesecake isn't your thing, at noon, Wiener's Circle will serve up 186 free Chicago-style hot dogs.

Then at 1 p.m., Miss Landa Cakes will present a special South Side birthday cake.