'Like pros': Chicago Troublemakers see no limitations bowling blind

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every Tuesday, they're the loudest bunch at the bowling alley - and they might just be having the most fun.

A bowling league in West Lawn doesn't have to bowl the highest scores - to impress and inspire. CBS 2's Noel Brennan has the story.

His focus could not be clearer. Darrin Snulligan is in this for the competition.

"You don't have to be the best bowler, but it does help."

No one wants to be in the losing lane. Bowlers in this league at West Lawn's Lawn Bowl track pins and attract trouble – for the competition.

"Chicago Troublemakers. We don't want to cause no trouble, but we might make some," Snulligan said.

After every roll, they rely on their ears instead of their eyes.

"Well, I lost my sight back in 1999 due to a mental illness, manic depression situation. I went through something where I tried to take my life. What bowling has done for me is given me the opportunity to socialize with some really great people. Gives you something else to do rather than sit around the house, Snulligan said.

Darrin lost his sight, but not his sense of competition.

"I played basketball overseas in Spain, from 1994 to 1995."

From the court to the lane, he still leans on teammates. Like Gail Patterson, who's been a (Chicago) Troublemaker since the early 80s.

"My first thought was how was that possible? The pins are way down there and they can't see them," Patterson said.

Railings guide bowlers away from the gutters, but otherwise, the game is the same.

"When they throw that first ball, we can tell them where the pins are that's left. These folks are bowling like pros."

As loud as the bowling alley gets, you can hear every pin drop.

"It's all about having fun and showing a whole lot of humility and just having a great time with some great people," added Snulligan.

There are three leagues for the visually impaired that compete here at Lawn Bowl. the Troublemakers are just one. They're here every Tuesday. Two other leagues compete on Saturdays.

The group is always looking for new members to join the ranks. Lawn Bowl can put you in touch with the Troublemakers.

