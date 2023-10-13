Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin running for 7th Congressional District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin announced her campaign for the 7th Congressional District on Friday.

She will throw her hat in the ring against Danny Davis.

She's faced with ethics questions following allegations of misusing city funds. In 2020, The Chicago Tribune published a letter written by a Chicago attorney on behalf of two of the treasurer's former employees – alleging that Conyears-Ervin engaged in widespread ethics violations.

That matter was settled by the city privately.

Her campaign released the following statement Friday: