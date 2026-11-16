Chicago travelers are searching for their lost luggage after nationwide ground stop

While flight delays and cancelations are steadily improving after Friday's FAA-issued nationwide ground stop, some travelers are having a harder time finding their luggage.

For the crowds of flyers who continued to cross the country this weekend, there is still uncertainty both around flights and how they'll be reunited with their belongings.

Pete Tierney got the last seat on his flight from Newark to Chicago O'Hare, even as the airline was offering hundreds of dollars to anyone willing to wait.

"My ticket didn't say a seat so I went up to check, to see, they're like 'Oh, you don't have a seat,'" he said. "And they were offering $800 for people to change flights, and then $1,000."

Passengers who made it to O'Hare eyed the luggage carousels for their own baggage, but for some that moment of recognition never came.

"I'm at 58 minutes now, but this is actually my third time I've tried calling," said Nick Sanchez. "I think overall we're at, we're nearing four hours of trying to talk to United, yeah."

Sanchez spoke to CBS News Chicago from his home in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood, where Untied Airlines told him they would hand-deliver his luggage after he was separated from it after a delayed flight back from a business trip in San Francisco late Friday.

"You know, I landed at like 2:30 on Saturday morning, technically. And there was bags everywhere in O'Hare. Not even in the carousel areas, not even where the bags get picked up, just… piled everywhere," he said.

But said he's only gotten one notification since he landed: an email while he was sleeping telling him his bag had been dropped off at the door of his building, in plain sight of anyone driving by. It was gone when he opened the door hours later, as were his clothes, souvenirs and a laptop he'd packed inside.

The full cost of the ground stop is still being tallied, though some passengers feel they're the ones paying the price.

"Thousands of dollars, probably, worth of stuff gone for an email," Sanchez said. "No call, no text."



Sanchez said he finally got ahold of a United customer service representative after a combined six hours of hold time. But the wait's not over; he said they're going to investigate and will respond in 24 to 48 hours.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to United Airlines and Trexity, the third-party service who last had Sanchez's bag. We have not yet heard back.