Travel woes continue for some at Chicago airports after nationwide ground stop

Two hundred flights were cancelled on Sunday at O'Hare Airport and dozens more at Midway in the aftermath of Friday's rare nationwide ground stop.

Now, travelers are still struggling to find their luggage and get answers from their airlines.

Traveler Brazos Jones was forced to buy a whole new outfit after his luggage got lost during his Chicago connection between Houston and Peoria Friday night.

"Now they are supposed to put it on another flight, and it's supposed to be there tonight," he said.

Desiree Pfeifer was dealing with the same issue.

"We are trying to get back from Las Vegas and the world is stopping us here in Chicago," she said.

Overall, the airport appears to be back to normal with fewer lines, cancellations, and delays.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says it all started Friday when a contractor with L3Harris was trying to update the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system in El Dorado, Arkansas. He says while changing a copper wire to a fiber optic, they flooded other routers and overloaded the system.

Duffy appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, where he was asked if they are updating the system too quickly.

"We are going, I think, at the right speed. We have to get off old network, old telecom — by the way, that's why I've already switched over 70% of copper to fiber without incident, without issue," he said.

Duffy says the decades-old system needs updates that Congress has not given them the money for.

"Those are critical pieces to the infrastructure, and it's been historically underinvested in."

Duffy says if Congress would give them $50 billion, they could revamp the telecommunications system in the next two to three years.

CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg says it will take a lot longer than that.

"By the time it's all done, we are already seven years down the road, and it's no longer state-of-the-art equipment," Greenberg said.

In the meantime, Greenberg says another ground stop is possible if updates are not made and wants politics to stay out of it.

"If a plane crashes today, Republicans and Democrats will die. This is not a red state or blue state issue — it's basic common sense."

For the first time since the ground stop, President Trump is calling for more money from Congress.

The FAA and FBI are investigating whether the problem was due to user error or faulty equipment.