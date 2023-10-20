CTA hiring bus drivers to combat long wait times

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Long wait times and sometimes no ride at all -- that's the frustration for many CTA riders these days. But now the CTA is looking for solutions. One of them is to hire more people.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports, the hiring blitz comes with some big perks for those looking for a job. Among the perks for new bus drivers is paid training for seven weeks and a $1,000 hiring bonus.

Those thinking about becoming CTA bus operators meet one-on-one with current CTA employees at a job fair held at Truman College. They learn about the nearly $30 an hour pay and the benefits.

Yaquelin Lopez, a CTA applicant, listed the 401K and medical benefits as reasons for her applications.

"I think it's great," she said.

At the job fair they get insight from CTA employees who climbed the ladder to success by starting with an entry level position like a bus operator.

Applicant Edith Blanco-Quezada learned the CTA not only offers pensions but will also help her get a commercial driver's license.

"That actually encourages me to keep working and trying to grow because I actually want to be stable when I retire," she said.

Applicant David Morris works for a Chicago sports team.

"The jobs are similar," he said. "You're dealing with the public. But the benefits and pension would be totally different, so that's why I want to come down to the CTA and see if I can find a career instead of a job."

The CTA approved a nearly $2 billion budget for 2024. More than 800 drivers have been hired this year, and the the hiring will continue into next year.

CTA Chief Administrative Officer Thomas McKone said the goal is to improve service.

"When we have the workforce that we know will be there to provide the service, fill the service, and make sure it's consistent, so we don't see some of the issues that we may have seen previously when we didn't have enough workforce. So we put out a schedule and we're able to meet that schedule," he said.

All CTA bus and rail employees and new hires are also being offered a 3% retention bonus to reward them for the work they do with customers.