Chicago set record for tourist spending in 2025, tourist agency says

Chicago set a record in tourist spending in 2025, the city's tourism marketing organization said Thursday.

Choose Chicago said in 2025, Chicago welcomed 56.8 million visitors, generating what city officials said was a record-setting $21.5 billion in visitor spending and supporting over 135,000 local jobs.

This number is almost 1.5 million more visitors than in 2024, which officials believe reflects the city's growth in the face of economic uncertainty and global travel industry issues.

"Chicago continues to prove itself as an unmatched global city and a one-of-a-kind tourism destination," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. "In 2025, nearly 57 million visitors from around the globe learned what we already know: Chicago offers something for everyone. From its world-class restaurants and vibrant retail corridors to its cultural attractions and museums, our beautiful city leaves travelers with lifelong memories, all while powering Illinois' robust tourism economy."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said there are many good reasons tourists are flocking to the city.

"Chicago's continued growth as a global destination reflects the energy, diversity, and world-class experiences that define our city," Mayor Johnson said in the release. "Tourism is a powerful economic engine that supports thousands of jobs, drives investment in our neighborhoods, and strengthens communities across Chicago. From our vibrant arts and culture scene to our renowned restaurants and welcoming hospitality, visitors from around the world continue to discover what Chicagoans have always known: There is no place quite like Chicago."

A breakdown provided by Choose Chicago said there were 40.7 million visitors from within the U.S. coming to Chicago for pleasure or vacation last year, up 4.8% year over year. There were 2.2 million overnight visitors from within the U.S., 5.7 million day-trip business visitors from within the U.S., and 1.9 million international visitors.

The international figure is the only one of the four that saw a decline. International visitors are down 8% compared with last year.

Hotels generated $2.9 billion in revenues in Chicago, netting $161.1 million in tax revenues for the City of Chicago, Choose Chicago said.

Choose Chicago added that the city is a popular tourist destination year-round, but summer visits are most common, at 34% of all visits. Fall visits follow at 28%, winter visits at 22%, and spring visits at 16%.