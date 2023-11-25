Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 killed, 24 hurt over Thanksgiving weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed and 24 others were hurt in shootings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 72.

Wednesday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street, a 27-year-old man was struck in the head and body by gunfire around 6:09 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday

Five teens were shot near the United Center just after midnight, in the 2000 block of West Monroe Street.

Police said the victims, between 15 and 18, were walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a vehicle. All four were taken to area hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department.

The 15-year-old boy was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. An 18-year-old man was taken to Stroger in good condition with a graze wound to the left arm. A 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm. Another 16-year-old boy was taken to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A second 18-year-old was taken to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Later that morning, a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 1400 block of West 112 Place around 3:31 a.m., when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken by the CFD to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:45 p.m., in the 2300 block of East 68th Street, a 27-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

At 6:10 p.m., in the 6800 block of South Green Street, a man, 32, was inside a vehicle when he was approached by two unknown offenders who pulled out handguns and fired shots. The victim was struck in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital initially reported in good condition.

At 7:26 p.m., in the 3200 block of West 25th Street, a man, 49, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by two unknown offenders who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the arm and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 6:30 p.m., in the 2800 block of West 65th Street, a man, 45, was inside a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the facial area by gunfire. The victim refused EMS.

Friday

At 2 a.m., in the 1300 block of South Throop Street, two men were sitting in a parked vehicle when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots. A 23-year-old man was taken by the CFD to Stroger in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 26-year-old man was transported by the CFD to Stroger in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

At 3:51 a.m., 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue, a 44-year-old male was standing in an alley when a known male offender fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and hand.

At 4:21 a.m., 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue, a 72-year-old man was in the alley

At 9:25 a.m., in the 7800 of South South Shore Drive, a 51-year-old man was inside a residence when a firearm accidentally discharged. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. No other injuries have been reported.

At 11:28 a.m., in the 3600 block of South Wood Street, the victim, a 26-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left ankle. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported. The victim has a valid FOID and CCL.

At 7:34 p.m., in the 3100 block of West 61st Street, a woman, 33, was inside a vehicle when she was struck in the arm by gunfire. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 8:19 p.m., in the 3700 block of West Polk Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 33-year-old man in an alley with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim related to officers that he was taking out the trash when he was approached by an unidentified man armed with a handgun who attempted to rob him before fleeing the scene.

At 10:25 p.m., in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue, a liquor store employee was shot

At 10:39 p.m., in the 3000 block of West Walnut Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 34-year-old man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in fair condition.

At 10:26 p.m., in the 100 block of North LeClaire Avenue, a 30-year-old man was outside when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain in his leg. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Saturday

At 12:35 p.m., in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 1:12 p.m., in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, a 30-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle when an unknown male offender walked onto the street and began to shoot in their direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 5:02 p.m., in the 8600 block of South Burnham Avenue, a man, 21, was near the sidewalk when he was struck in the rear by gunfire. The victim was taken to U of C Hospital initially reported in fair condition.

This is a developing story.