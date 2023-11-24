Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 72-year-old man shot in elbow in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 72-year-old man is recovering after being shot in an alley in West Woodlawn Friday morning.

Police say the man was in the alley, in the 6400 block of South Eberhart just before 4:30 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain in his left elbow.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 4:25 AM CST

