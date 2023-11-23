5 teens shot while walking near Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five teens were shot overnight near the United Center.
Chicago police said the teens were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Monroe around 12:15 a.m., when shots were fired from a vehicle.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Two 18-year-olds were taken to local hospitals in good condition.
Two 16-year-old boys were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
