Chicago Thanksgiving Parade brings magic and music to State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 90th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade took over State Street on Thursday morning, as magic and music lit up downtown Chicago.

"I just love this feeling that everyone is here. We're happy, we're thankful, we all have commonality," said parade spokeswoman Ashley Berry.

Now 90 years strong, the annual tradition brought the return of giant helium balloons, festive floats, international bands, and a lot of dancing.

"We've got groups from Australia, from different countries, and from different parts of the U.S.," said Dennis Evashenk, president of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

"What we've established in those 90 years is really a unique parade, and I feel like there are parades all over the country this morning, right? There's great parades in every city that are happening this morning, but what's great about Chicago is that we really showcase folks from all over the world," Berry said.

Planning for the annual Thanksgiving Parade starts at least one year in advance, sometimes two years. From security to performances, the goal every year is to bring cultures from around the world to State Street.

"I love the diversity that we showcase, and the costumes, the colorful costumes, all of the very specific ways that everyone dresses – their hair, their makeup – the drumlines, all of it. It's just such a beautiful display of what's great about Chicago," Berry said.

Hundreds of thousands lined the parade route from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. Some snagged their spots early to get a front row view.

This year, out-of-towners spending Thanksgiving in Chicago were some of the first to be parade-ready.

"We are supporting the Mobile Azalea Trail Mades from Mobile, Alabama," said DeeDee Skelton. "It is very cold. I think it's 70 back home."

For some families, the parade is an annual tradition, as they bundle up to catch the magic. But first-timers also braved the cold, trading in Dallas weather for something a little more drafty.

"I was not prepared. I was not prepared, but thankfully I know that, with it being cold, it's the Windy City, so I mean, you have the wind chills and the whole nine yards. So it's feeling really good out here," said Rodney Ogenche.

"We were supposed to go home yesterday, but we extended the trip to stay for the parade. So we really didn't know what to expect, but I knew I wanted to come to the parade," Amanda Case said.