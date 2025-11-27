Chicago Thanksgiving Parade steps off on State Street

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, now in its 91st year, stepped off on State Street downtown Thursday morning.

CBS Chicago is airing the parade live on television and on the CBS News Chicago streaming channel, with hosts Maria Palmer and Marris of Rock 95.5.

The parade and the broadcast began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 11 a.m. The parade stepped off on State Street at Ida B. Wells Drive and headed north to Randolph Street.

The festivities began in the VIP area with a performance by the Chicago Korean Dance Company, performing Seonyurak, or Dance of the Boats. A performance of "It's the Hard Knock Life" from the beloved musical "Annie" by Music Theater Works followed.

"Annie" runs Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade also features floats, marching bands, cultural performances, horses, and of course, giant balloons.

Maurice "Chef Blaque" Shelton will serve as the grand marshal of the parade. A product of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood who now lives in Gary, Indiana, Chef Blaque is known for his edible art — including what the parade called "hyper-realistic sculpted cakes, intricately detailed sugar art, and large-scale gingerbread engineering that have captivated audiences across the globe."

Shelton is the founder of Steel City Bakery and Black Rose Pastries, and has appeared on several televised culinary competitions, parade organizers said.

Groups representing every corner of the world will take part in the parade, said Chicago Thanksgiving Parade spokeswoman Ashley Berry.

"We have some fantastic groups from all over the world coming to Chicago this morning. We have two bands coming, actually from Mexico, and that's the first time in the history of the parade that we've had international bands traveling," Berry said.

The famous Jesse White Tumblers will also be in the parade. So will three equestrian units from the Chicago Police Department and other horses from around the country.

Dude Wipes will also be on hand right behind the horses with their "Poo Crew" and "Mini-Pooper" car — to keep everything clean while also engaging the juvenile sense of humor in us all.

"Those marching bands, when you feel the rumble before you can even see the band, is probably one of my favorite parts of the parade, and always a crowd favorite," said Berry.

Berry emphasized how much people can learn from the cultural performances at the parade.

"What makes it special to me personally is how I can bring my son, and I can showcase to him all the things that are great about Chicago. We have groups from Bolivia. We have Lithuanian groups. We have groups from China, Japan, Korea that represent people living right here in the city, and they all showcase their culture in such a dynamic and colorful way," she said.

Berry also gave credit to the volunteers who bundle up to help out in the cold.

"We have about 300 volunteers that show up every year no matter what the weather is," Berry said.

In addition to the parade route itself, State Street is also closed until 1 p.m. from Ida B. Wells Drive to Roosevelt Road for staging. All east-west streets from Roosevelt Road north to Wacker Drive will also be closed at Street until noon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

CTA buses operating in the area of the parade will be detoured until about 1 p.m.