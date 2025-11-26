CBS Chicago to air Chicago Thanksgiving Parade live

CBS Chicago will be airing the 90th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade as it steps off downtown on Thursday.

Bleachers will line State Street downtown as the parade progresses. It steps off at 8 a.m. Thursday and makes its way north on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

CBS Chicago (Channel 2) will broadcast the parade live from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade can also be seen on the CBS News Chicago streaming channel.

"The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is a treasured tradition that brings joy to families across our city," said Jennifer Lyons, regional president and general manager of CBS Chicago and CBS Detroit. "We're proud for CBS Chicago to be the broadcast home for this celebration and honored to help bring the magic of State Street into the homes of our viewers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the communities we serve with the local content they know, love, and deserve."

On Wednesday, crews were getting everything into place — from setting up the bleachers to mounting the cameras for home viewing.

For more than 90 years, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade has been a cornerstone of the city's holiday season — a celebration of unity, culture, and joy. This collaboration with CBS Chicago, part of the Paramount Global family, strengthens that legacy by combining the power of local broadcast with the reach of modern streaming through Pluto TV, Paramount's leading free global streaming platform.

This year marks the 91st year of the parade.

"This partnership brings the parade home in every sense," Phil Purevich, Executive Producer of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, said in a news release. "CBS has long been part of the fabric of Chicago, and through this collaboration with Paramount and Pluto TV, we're able to celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving with our neighbors, our city, and the world. We're incredibly thankful for CBS Chicago's support in sharing this beloved tradition." \

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade features floats, marching bands, cultural performances, horses, and of course, giant balloons.

Maurice "Chef Blaque" Shelton will serve as the grand marshal of the parade. A product of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood who now lives in Gary, Indiana, Chef Blaque is known for his edible art — including what the parade called "hyper-realistic sculpted cakes, intricately detailed sugar art, and large-scale gingerbread engineering that have captivated audiences across the globe."

Shelton is the funder of Steel City Bakery and Black Rose Pastries, and has appeared on several televised culinary competitions, parade organizers said.

The global professional