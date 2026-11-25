With the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York postponed until Saturday because of a coastal storm, the 92nd annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will air live Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m. on CBS Chicago and the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel.

CBS News Chicago has exclusive rights to the parade's broadcast and streams in the Chicago market.

How to watch the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on CBS Chicago

On TV: CBS Chicago, 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday

CBS Chicago, 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday Streaming: Watch on the CBS News Chicago streaming channel

Watch on the CBS News Chicago streaming channel YouTube: Broadcast live on the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel

Audrina Sinclair and Chef Blaque Shelton will host the broadcast. Chicago Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman is the parade's grand marshal, and "Stranger Things" actor and Arlington Heights native Jake Connelly is an honored guest.

The parade steps off at 7:45 a.m. from Ida B. Wells Drive and State Street and travels north to Randolph Street. It features more than 80 entries, including four giant balloons, 11 marching bands and 15 special performances.

The broadcast airs ahead of the Bears' Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Anyone heading downtown should check the list of Loop street closures. Streets along the parade route are closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. More details on the lineup are in our parade guide.

NBC will instead re-air the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, NBC Chicago reported.