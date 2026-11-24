Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off Thursday morning in the Loop, but street closures in preparation start Wednesday and last until Thursday afternoon.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications released the list of street closures Tuesday.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, State Street will be closed between Washington and Randolph Streets for bleacher and broadcast setup. That closure will last until 1 p.m. Thursday.

More extensive street closures go into effect early Thursday morning.

Staging Area: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

State St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Roosevelt Rd

Federal St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St

Dearborn St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St

Plymouth Ct, from Ida B Wells to Polk St

Polk St, from Clark St to State St

Harrison St, from Clark St to Wabash Ave

Balbo Dr, from Wabash Ave to State St

8th St, from Wabash Ave to State St

9th St, from State St to Wabash Ave

11th St, from Wabash Ave to State St

Disbanding area: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26, from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.

State St, from Randolph St to Wacker Dr

Randolph St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Lake St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Parade Route: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

State St, from Ida B Wells to Randolph St

Ida B Wells Dr, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Van Buren St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Jackson Blvd, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Adams St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Monroe St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Madison St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Washington St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

The 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on CBS News Chicago Thursday morning, hosted live by Audrina Sinclair and Chef Blaque Shelton, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chicago Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman leads this year's parade. For everything you need to know about how to watch the parade, visit our Thanksgiving Day Parade guide.