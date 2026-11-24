Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures start Wednesday morning in the Loop
Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off Thursday morning in the Loop, but street closures in preparation start Wednesday and last until Thursday afternoon.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications released the list of street closures Tuesday.
Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, State Street will be closed between Washington and Randolph Streets for bleacher and broadcast setup. That closure will last until 1 p.m. Thursday.
More extensive street closures go into effect early Thursday morning.
Staging Area: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- State St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Roosevelt Rd
- Federal St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St
- Dearborn St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St
- Plymouth Ct, from Ida B Wells to Polk St
- Polk St, from Clark St to State St
- Harrison St, from Clark St to Wabash Ave
- Balbo Dr, from Wabash Ave to State St
- 8th St, from Wabash Ave to State St
- 9th St, from State St to Wabash Ave
- 11th St, from Wabash Ave to State St
Disbanding area: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26, from 5 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- State St, from Randolph St to Wacker Dr
- Randolph St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Lake St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
Parade Route: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- State St, from Ida B Wells to Randolph St
- Ida B Wells Dr, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Van Buren St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Jackson Blvd, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Adams St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Monroe St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Madison St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Washington St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
The 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on CBS News Chicago Thursday morning, hosted live by Audrina Sinclair and Chef Blaque Shelton, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman leads this year's parade. For everything you need to know about how to watch the parade, visit our Thanksgiving Day Parade guide.