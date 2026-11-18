Teachers, parents, students, and community members are heading to Springfield on Wednesday to make their voices heard at the legislative veto session.

The Chicago Teachers Union says 300 jobs at Chicago Public Schools could be cut by the end of the year if state lawmakers don't approve additional funding for the district.

The likelihood that money will materialize during this veto session is low.

Lawmakers have a lot on their agenda and only a few days to sort through it.

CPS superintendent Dr. Jacqueline King made sure she got in front of legislators on Tuesday. A district spokesperson said her team has traveled to Springfield every week during the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions to advocate for CPS issues.

The layoff predicament comes after Chicago's school board approved a budget against the superintendent's wishes in July.

That spending plan relies on at least $100 million in state funding.

Chicago isn't the only district dealing with financial challenges, which is why the Illinois Federation of Teachers will also be in Springfield on Wednesday.

"Evanston school district is considering closing two schools; districts outside of Rockford and Springfield have closed schools. East St. Louis had to cut most of its after-school programs, and in addition to Chicago, we have big budget challenges in Elgin, Aurora, Champaign, Decatur, and Danville, just to name a few," Kurt Hilgendorf, Illinois Federation of Teachers chief of staff, said.

The fate of the new Chicago Bears stadium is also up for debate during this veto session, though lawmakers didn't touch the topic on day one.

Sources tell CBS News Chicago the possible legislative solution could be to allow cities to create municipal stadium authorities. That would let sports teams build facilities without paying property taxes because the stadiums would be publicly owned.