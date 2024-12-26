Chicago Teachers Union accuses CPS of deliberately slowing negotiations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union on Thursday accused Chicago Public Schools officials of purposely slowing down contract negotiations.

CPS denied doing any such thing—insisting it is bargaining in good faith.

"So, our bargaining sessions earlier this week showed real promise. We felt a sense of urgency and commitment from both sides to try to land a deal," said CTU member Ziedre Foster. "Today, we experienced a significant shift."

The negotiation meeting Thursday was the first since a judge issued CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez's temporary restraining order earlier this week barring members of the Chicago Board of Education from taking part in the negotiations.

In court Tuesday, Martinez's attorney, William Quinlan, told a Cook County judge that three school board members attended contract negotiations between CPS and CTU on Monday, and intimidated CPS negotiators. This was just days after the board voted to fire Martinez.

Martinez said school board members didn't notify his team they would be at the bargaining table before they showed up.

Quinlan said school board members "hijacked" negotiations. Martinez told the judge his team was told by CTU negotiators that "we hold all the cards" and that his team felt intimidated by having school board members at Monday's talks, claiming board members huddled not with CPS's bargaining team but with the union.

CTU officials denied that the school board members huddled with their bargaining team on Monday.

Negotiations resume Friday morning.