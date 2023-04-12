Funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Jan Tchoryk set for Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is in a state of mourning as services for two Chicago firefighters got underway on Wednesday afternoon.

Honors for Lt. Jan Tchoryk were underway in the late afternoon. CBS 2's Jermont Terry was in northwest suburban Norridge where mourners were paying their respects.

Tchoryk, 55, had been with the Chicago Fire Department for 26 years running towards danger. He died last week after collapsing in a stairwell while responding to a fire at a Gold Coast high rise.

An autopsy from the medical examiner's office determined he died of natural causes.

There was a stream of mourners going into the funeral home on Wednesday. There were firefighters from across the state paying respect to their fallen brother.

Just a week ago, Tchoryk collapsed while responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast. His fellow firefighters tried to save him, but on Wednesday, those same men and women were there to say thank you and job well done.

Also on Wednesday, visitation was held for a second Chicago firefighter, Jermaine Pelt, who died last week.

CBS News Chicago

Tchoryk's funeral will be held Thursday morning, which CBS 2 will carry live on our digital streaming network beginning at 9:30 a.m.