Chicago Symphony Orchestra reaches tentative contract deal with musicians

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After months-long negotiations, Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians and the CSO Association (CSOA) have reached a tentative contract agreement.

The current contract was set to expire at midnight on Sunday.

In a joint statement, both sides said the deal "improves working conditions and wages for the musicians," but terms of the tentative agreement between musicians and management will not be released until the contract is ratified by both sides.

If approved by musicians and the CSOA board of trustees, the new 3-year deal will be in place through September 2026.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 10:16 AM

