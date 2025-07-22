Watch CBS News
SUV drives into CTA Green Line station

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
/ CBS Chicago

An SUV crashed into a CTA Green Line station early Tuesday morning near Chicago's South Austin neighborhood. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the white SUV drove into the building at Lake Street and Cicero Avenue, in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, around 2 a.m.

Police confirmed that a traffic signal, near Fullerton and Cicero avenues, and a light pole, at Cicero Avenue and Lake Street, were also damaged in the crash.  

Chicago police did not locate the driver or any passengers at the scene of the crash. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.  

