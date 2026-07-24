Chicago summer in full swing this weekend with Fiesta Del Sol, WNBA All-Star Game, festivals and Savannah Bananas baseball

Chicago's summer is truly in full swing as this weekend is stuffed with special events, from Fiesta Del Sol and Wicker Park Fest, to the Disability Pride Parade, to the WNBA Al-Star Game and Savannah Bananas baseball games.

The 54th annual Fiesta Del Sol began Thursday, drawing thousands to Pilsen along Cermak between Ashland and Morgan. The free four-day festival features live music, food, rides, cultural performances and dozens of vendors. Across all four days, more than 1 million people are expected to attend.

While organizers have prepared for the crowds, they also prepared safety plans as community members worry about recent ICE activity across the Chicago area.

"We do have protocols in place so in case that ICE does decide to show up we'll activate our protocol. We have people on all the exits inside, can't share too much but you know, what's our protocol gets activated, we have a couple of safe places for the public to go into," said co-chair Leo Ortega.

Fiesta Del Sol is one of several large events drawing crowds over the weekend.

Other major street fests being held this weekend include Wicker Park Fest along Milwaukee Avenue, Gospel Music Festival downtown, Chinatown Summer Fair along Wentworth Avenue, Randolph Street Market in the West Loop and Taste of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Square.

There are also a number of major one-off events and concerts this weekend. Chicago is hosting the WNBA All-Start Game Saturday at the United Center. Beyond the 7:30 p.m. game, there have been and will be events for families and fans all around the city, including a fan festival at McCormick Place.

The Savannah Bananas play at Wrigley Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, sure to draw large crowds. Jack White is performing at the Salt Shed Friday Night, and on Saturday the 23rd annual Disability Pride Parade will step off along Dearborn from Harold Washington Library to Daley Plaza at 11 a.m. The parade will be followed by a celebration in the plaza with music, food, family-friendly activities and more.

And Pierogi Fest has returned to Whiting, Indiana, with its famous polka parade Friday night, and dance and eating competitions throughout the weekend.

So wherever you're headed this weekend, expect large crowds and give yourself extra time to get there. Festival organizers and city officials strongly encourage people to take CTA to events or activities around the city if possible.