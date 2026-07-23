Fiesta del Sol kicks off in Pilsen amid increase in ICE activity in Chicago

More than a million people are expected to attend the 54th annual Fiesta del Sol, which kicked off Thursday in the Pilsen neighborhood.

It's one of the largest Latino festivals in the country, and organizers said they are taking steps to ensure a safe space amid an increase of immigration enforcement activity in Chicago.

The mile-long festival was filled with attendees on its first day. Like last year, organizers said they are being mindful of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the region, but hoping to address the issue so people can enjoy the festival.

Friends Michaela Gonzalez and Patricia Rodriguez have been coming to Fiesta del Sol since they were children, and now share the summer ritual with their own kids, nieces, and nephews.

"It's tradition, we have to come. It's weird if we don't," Rodriguez said. "I can't imagine not coming to the fiesta. You've got to love the food, you've got to love the activities for the kids."

"If we miss it, then something's wrong," Gonzalez said.

The festival is expected to welcome more than a million visitors over its four-day run in the heart of Pilsen, on Cermak Road between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street.

"It's wonderful. I mean, we couldn't have gotten better weather today," said Fiesta del Sol co-chair Leo Ortega.

Organizers said they have worked to ensure a safe space for festivalgoers as ICE activity has increased throughout Chicagoland in recent months.

"We do have protocols in place. So in case if ICE does decide to show up, we'll activate our protocol. We have people on all the exits inside. I can't share too much, but you know, once our protocol gets activated, we have a couple of safe places for the public to go into," Ortega said.

Antonio Ramos, security coordinator for Pilsen Defense and Access, a nonprofit group providing services to the community and monitoring ICE activity, said they have increased patrols throughout the neighborhood.

Ramos and Dr. Julie Bruene, the medical director for Pilsen Defense and Access, said they have seen ICE operations ramp up in Chicago recently.

"Even though it may not be as loud and apparent and obvious as it was around this time last year, the problems are still there, and the community and the organizations in the community that care and want to create security are still here and still doing the work," she said.

Fiesta del Sol runs through Sunday night.