North Side neighborhoods kicking off Chicago's summer festivals

North Side neighborhoods are kicking off Chicago's summer festival season this weekend.

Lincoln Park Mayfest will be held from through May 17. The festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Streets will be closed off for the festival on Armitage from Racine Avenue to Sheffield.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and 16 Candles are among the bands set to perform.

Two other festivals are kicking off the season this weekend.

Renegade Chicago in Andersonville is also taking place this weekend on Clark Street between W. Bryn Mawr and W. Edgewate.

The Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair is taking over Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and Melrose.