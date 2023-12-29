Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago suburbs issue fines for migrant buses

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago suburbs issue fines for migrant buses
Chicago suburbs issue fines for migrant buses 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of McHenry will take up the issue of buses dropping off migrants without notice.

South suburban Matteson already approved fines and next month Oak Lawn will consider similar rules.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CNN for a second day in a row, saying Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not been cooperative in organizing the drop-offs.

"There has to be better coordination. And without a coordinated operation, this is going to crush local economies," Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson added that the city now has 30 migrant shelters, with health care available on-site, and about 4,500 children of migrants have enrolled in Chicago Public Schools.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 6:05 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.