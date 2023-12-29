Chicago suburbs issue fines for migrant buses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of McHenry will take up the issue of buses dropping off migrants without notice.

South suburban Matteson already approved fines and next month Oak Lawn will consider similar rules.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CNN for a second day in a row, saying Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not been cooperative in organizing the drop-offs.

"There has to be better coordination. And without a coordinated operation, this is going to crush local economies," Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson added that the city now has 30 migrant shelters, with health care available on-site, and about 4,500 children of migrants have enrolled in Chicago Public Schools.