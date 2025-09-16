Chicago students protest ICE outside Trump Tower

Chicago students walked out of class and traveled downtown to protest increased immigration arrests and enforcement outside of Trump Tower.

Flyers shared on social media showed plans for a 1 p.m. walkout by Chicago Public Schools and Noble Charter Schools students and instructions meet by State and Lake near the Chicago Theater in the Loop for a "Protest against ICE."

"Bring your voice. Bring your friends. Bring your power," the flyer read.

via TikTok

Videos posted to X showed what appeared to be hundreds of students with backpacks and signs walking past the Chicago Theater on the way to Trump Tower. The students cheered as they walked.

Some wrapped the Mexican flag over their shoulders, while others carried Mexican, Puerto Rican and American flags. Signs also featured Mexican and American flags, and said things like, "Speaking up for those who can't," "Hate never made America great," and "Your president has a mugshot, my parents don't."

Other students wrote makeshift messages in their spiral school notebooks, which included messages like "Viva Mexico," "Stop ICE" and "No person is Illegal."

Many also had Mexican flag stickers on their faces. Tuesday, Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day, which commemorates the battle cry of priest Miguel Hidalgo which began the country's war of independence against Spain.

The crowd, which looked to be over 100 people, set up their protest on Wacker Drive across the river from the Trump Tower.

ICE operations have increased drastically in the Chicago area since the beginning of September from what the Trump administration has dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz."