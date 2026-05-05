Chicago street performer speaks out after teen snatches tip bucket mid performance

A recognizable street performer in the Loop who makes a living with his voice says he was robbed of money he earned by a misbehaving teen.

Since then, multiple people, including that teen's mother, have stepped up to make it right.

In the chaos of the loop on a weekday, Andrew David's smooth voice carves out a calm distraction—some stop and sway to the beat while others record every note.

On Monday, while belting on the corner of State and Madison, his tip bucket was snatched.

"I had a pretty calm reaction because there's not much you can do," he said.

David didn't chase after his money.

"I'm getting too old for that, I feel like," he said jokingly.

Even after the cash was gone, he somehow finished the song.

"I sing a lot of like easy-going music, and I definitely think the song I happened to be singing helped me just kind of be like, well, that's alright," he said.

David records his street performances on an iPad, and says he noticed the person who stole the tips had passed by minutes earlier with a group of people.

"They had kind of already walked by when they got out of school and made some comments, but nothing happened then," he said.

David says once he posted the video, it quickly went viral, and the person responsible for taking the tips was identified as a student at nearby Innovations High School. David met with the principal and said the student's mother even reached out to apologize.

"She gave me a tour of the school. They replaced what I lost and then some, which was really nice," David said.

Although it was empty, David's tip container was returned by a stranger. He says he's not interested in criminal charges or justice. He says he just wants this experience to strike a chord.

"I just hopes that all this attention and, like, social media, like, can just make it a learning experience for him,' David said.

A lesson that deserves an encore.