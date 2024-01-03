Thieves break into several Chicago stores with rocks and bricks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police warned business owners in Bronzeville of thieves breaking into stores with rocks and bricks.

The burglaries happened six times between early in the morning on New Year's Eve and early Tuesday morning. They targeted businesses from East 35th Street to South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The incident dates and times included:

Dec. 31 at 5:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Dec. 31 at 5:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Jan. 1 at 11:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Eat 47th Street.

Jan. 1 at 11:55 p.m. in the 600 block of East 47th Street.

Jan. 2 at 12:24 a.m. in the 500 block of East 35th Street.

Jan. 2 at 12:26 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Sharks Fish and Chicken on 35th Street was one of the businesses that were targeted. After smashing the front door glass, the thieves took cash from registers and other items inside and then drove off in a silver Kia Soul.